Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $258,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $288,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Bank of America cut their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

