Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 110 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Securitas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Securitas has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

