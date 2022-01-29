SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys $17,098.95 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 1,205 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $17,098.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in SecureWorks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.