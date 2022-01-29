Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SECYF shares. increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SECYF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

