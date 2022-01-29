Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $13,223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,419,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

