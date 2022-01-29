Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

