Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

