Sculptor Capital LP Takes $4.87 Million Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 497,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.44% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JUGG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,853,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

JUGG opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

