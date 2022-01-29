Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 563,500 Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 563,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,786,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,814,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPAR opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.