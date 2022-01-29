Scout24 (ETR:G24) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.08

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €53.08 ($60.32) and last traded at €51.68 ($58.73), with a volume of 350668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €53.24 ($60.50).

A number of analysts have commented on G24 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.47 ($81.22).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

