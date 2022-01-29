Scotiabank Increases Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$26.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.83.
Shares of TRQ opened at C$22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
