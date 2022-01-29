Scotiabank Increases Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$26.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.83.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

