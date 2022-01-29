Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $269,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $87.21 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.82.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

