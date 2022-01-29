Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.94.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

