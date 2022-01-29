Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of DPRO opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Draganfly Inc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

