Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.19 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 17.30 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

