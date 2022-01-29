Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $291,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

