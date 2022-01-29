Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $225,000 in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.