Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $203,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

