Scotia Capital Inc. Has $246,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.93 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

