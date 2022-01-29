Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.29. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $110.60 and a 52 week high of $144.15.

