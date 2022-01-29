Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

