Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Up 132.6% in January

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the December 31st total of 649,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.70.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $81.32. 721,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

