Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

SCHD stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

