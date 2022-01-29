Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 50.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schrödinger were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $26.22 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

