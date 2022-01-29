Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $554.76

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 554.76 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 559 ($7.54), with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($7.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £911.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 591.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

In related news, insider Julia Goh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £59,200 ($79,870.48).

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

