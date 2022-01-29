Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,046,207 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,496,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046,207 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 3.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,420,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 22.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $46.15 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

