Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 4,307,242 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $177,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $65.46 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

