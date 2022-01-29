Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, it is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The company’s long-term deals with state-run companies and integrated firms are major positives. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, the company expects to capitalize on the improving demand for oilfield services as increasing commodity prices is encouraging customers to increase drilling activities. Also, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. Consequently, Schlumberger is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

