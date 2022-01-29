Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $260.65

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.65 and traded as low as $244.80. Schindler shares last traded at $248.50, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Get Schindler alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.90.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.