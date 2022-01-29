Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cheuvreux raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $776.00.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $465.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.80. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $359.05 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

