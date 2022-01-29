Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAPIF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

