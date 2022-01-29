Sakura (SKU) Price Tops $0.0850

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Sakura has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $451,883.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.96 or 0.06713173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.14 or 1.00002977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051870 BTC.

About Sakura

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sakura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

