Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

NYSE:SB opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 421,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,211,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 378,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.