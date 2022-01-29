Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.20 ($3.42).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 202 ($2.73) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON:SBRE traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 225 ($3.04). The stock had a trading volume of 628,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,677. The company has a market capitalization of £562.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.72).

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Ian Edward Clark bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($93,966.74).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

