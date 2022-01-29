Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 1,712.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.0 days.

SAABF remained flat at $$24.80 on Friday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

