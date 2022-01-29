Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

