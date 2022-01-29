Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,504 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,773 and have sold 12,120 shares worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $236.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.