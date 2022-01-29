Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 66.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.