Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

