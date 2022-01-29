Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,724 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $106,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of RDFN opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

