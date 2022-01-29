Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,575 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

