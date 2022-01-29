Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

RWAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

RWAY stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 352,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,916.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

