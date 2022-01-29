RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RPC were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 2,846.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in RPC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RES opened at $5.93 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

