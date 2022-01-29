Royal Bank of Canada Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $117.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.