Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $643.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

