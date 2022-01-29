Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $170.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MMC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.93.

NYSE MMC opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $107.29 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

