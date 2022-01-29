Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$18.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.11.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.