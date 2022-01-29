Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $96,000.

MDY opened at $469.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

