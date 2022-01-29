Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,457 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

