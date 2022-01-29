Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,241 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

PYPL stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.12. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.